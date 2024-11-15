Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > ICC presses BCCI for clarity on Indias decision to skip Pakistan hosted Champions Trophy

ICC presses BCCI for clarity on India's decision to skip Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy

Updated on: 15 November,2024 03:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In case India refuses to travel to Pakistan for any reason, another team may come in as a replacement for the mega event, the sources further added

ICC presses BCCI for clarity on India's decision to skip Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy

Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi (Pic: AFP/PTI)

Listen to this article
ICC presses BCCI for clarity on India's decision to skip Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy
x
00:00

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially asked for a written explanation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over its decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy, reported Geo News.


The development comes after BCCI verbally informed the ICC of its decision not to send the team to Pakistan for next year's marquee event.


In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the ICC to provide a copy of India's response, sources told Geo News.


"In case of receiving a written reply, Pakistan may seek substantial evidence supporting the reasons," sources told Geo News, adding that the ICC would then have to take a final decision about India after reviewing those reasons.

The sources also informed Geo News that if India fails to provide "proper reasons" for not travelling to Pakistan, then they would be asked to travel to the country to participate in the tournament.

Also Read: Neil, Ishaan shine in Jamnabai Narsee School’s 347-run win

In case India refuses to travel to Pakistan for any reason, another team may come in as a replacement for the mega event, the sources further added.

Pakistan are the defending champions of the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. Amid the uncertainty over India's participation and the tournament schedule, PCB revealed that the trophy tour for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off from Islamabad on November 16.

India has firmly opposed travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns'.

Earlier this year, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stated that India would travel to Pakistan only if the Government of India permitted it.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asian Trophy, but it was held in a hybrid model, with India playing its matches in Sri Lanka.

Hosting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model is also on the cards, but last week, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed that there have been no talks about hosting the tournament in such a fashion.

Earlier this week, sources reported that South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as possible venues for hosting the Champions Trophy in 2025 if Pakistan pulled out at the last moment.

If the tournament is shifted, there are also chances that Pakistan could withdraw from the tournament if ICC moves the tournament to a neutral venue, according to recent reports. 

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan Cricket Board board of control for cricket in india India vs Pakistan cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK