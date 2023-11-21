The India attendance figures surpass the earlier marks of the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand

The 10-team tournament in India saw each team play the others once to advance to the semi-finals (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article ICC World Cup 2023 sets all-time tournament attendance record of 1.25 million x 00:00

ICC World Cup 2023: The just-concluded ICC World Cup 2023 attracted a tournament-record 1.25 million spectators during the six-and-a-half-week event, which ended Sunday with Australia beating India by six wickets for its sixth title.

The International Cricket Council said Tuesday that the tournament had 1,250,307 spectators. With six games to go, the spectator figures had already surpassed the one million mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

The India attendance figures surpass the earlier marks of the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand, which attracted 10,16,420 spectators and the 2019 edition in England and Wales, which had 7,52,000 fans.

Also Read: Out-thought, out-fought

The 10-team tournament in India saw each team play the others once to advance to the semi-finals. There were 48 matches played overall for a total average attendance of about 26,000.

It was the 13th edition of the World Cup, with the first being held in 1975.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered up the 'Men in Blue' following Team India's heartbreaking loss at the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Sunday.

In a video shared by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi is seen motivating Rohit Sharma's side and said that the country is with them. He also said that they had worked hard in the tournament.

"You people have won 10 consecutive games. This one loss is normal, it keeps on happening. Please smile, the entire country is watching you. I just thought that I should go and meet you people," PM Modi said inside India's dressing room.

PM Modi also hailed Indian speedster Mohammed Shami and said that he had done well at the ODI World Cup 2023. "Well done Shami. You played really well this time," he said.

Modi also asked the team to 'stick together' in this difficult time following their six-wicket loss against Australia in the finals. While concluding, the Prime Minister cordially invited the squad to Delhi and asked them to meet again.

"You guys have worked really hard and played exceptionally well. Just stick together and keep on motivating each other. Also, whenever you are free and are in Delhi then let's meet again. You all are cordially invited from my side," he concluded.

Also Read: 'End finger-pointing, accept loss, move on': Patil

During PM Modi's visit to the dressing room, he interacted with every Indian player and encouraged them.

Coming to the match, India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which will begin on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

(With agency inputs)