"If I can play one Champions Trophy it will be great": Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi played a crucial role in Afghanistan's 2-1 series triumph over Bangladesh. Riding high on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's eighth ODI century, the Afghans registered a five-wicket win. The win over Bangladesh marked Afghanistan's third consecutive series victory following the triumphs against Ireland and South Africa previously in the year

Mohammad Nabi (Pic: File Pic)

Following the ODI series win against Bangladesh, former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said that he wants to feature in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

It also came on the back of an excellent recent run at the most recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup that has seen the side become one of the most exciting white-ball teams in the world.

Well aware of the fact that he is nearing to end of his glorious international career, Mohammad Nabi aims to play the Champions Trophy 2025 as his final chance to win an ICC trophy.

"In my mind from the last (50-over) World Cup, I thought of retiring but if I can play one Champions Trophy it will be great for me. Just small contributions from my side to the youngsters and my insight to them will be more useful," Nabi said as he was quoted by the ICC

Nabi contributed 135 runs and two wickets across the series against Bangladesh, with his valuable 34* at the end helping Afghanistan chase down their opponents' total of 244/8 with just 10 deliveries remaining at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Fellow all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was adjudged Player of the Match during the third contest for his four wickets and unbeaten 70* alongside Nabi at the end of the chase, while Gurbaz found form with a blistering innings of 101 at the top of the batting order.

It was Gurbaz's third ODI century of the year and eighth overall and helped the dashing right-hander move further ahead on the list for most ODI hundreds of any player from Afghanistan.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 event next year scheduled for February and March in Pakistan, Afghanistan will travel to Zimbabwe for a multi-format tour that includes three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches in Bulawayo.

(With ANI Inputs)