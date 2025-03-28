If I’m not wicketkeeping, I’m useless on the field, says MS Dhoni

“If I’m not wicketkeeping, I think I’m useless on the field because that’s where I read the game in the best possible manner

CSK’s MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni said that he would feel “useless” on the field if he is not doing the behind-the-stumps duty, as he reads the game well while doing wicketkeeping.

The 43-year-old continues to don the wicketkeeping gloves for the CSK as the franchise has shown immense faith in the veteran. Dhoni has been associated with CSK since the inception of the IPL, barring two seasons when the team was banned from the tournament, and led the side to five titles and 10 finals.

“If I’m not wicketkeeping, I think I’m useless on the field because that’s where I read the game in the best possible manner. It’s a challenge, and that’s what makes it interesting. Last few years, I don’t know whether it is 2 or 5 years, my franchise will be like you play till you want to play. Even if I’m on the chair, they will be like, don’t worry you play. I want to enjoy cricket, so one year at a time,” Dhoni said in a video posted by Star Sports on X.

Dhoni stepped down from the CSK captaincy role last season, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking the reins. In the IPL 2025 season, CSK started their campaign with a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Sunday. Despite not being the captain of the side, Dhoni is actively seen adjusting the field and guiding Gaikwad on the ground.

