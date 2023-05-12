WTC Final: Ex-India vice captain Kiran More bats for 'ignored' Wriddhiman Saha

Rahul injured his thigh during the IPL recently and was ruled out of the Test final.

Wriddhiman Saha. Pic/AFP

Former India stumper and vice-captain Kiran More reckons the national selection committee missed a golden opportunity to recall Wriddhiman Saha, 38, for the June 7-11 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London.

The BCCI recently announced that Ishan Kishan would replace the injured KL Rahul in the squad even as cricket enthusiasts and pundits believed Saha would be recalled. Rahul injured his thigh during the IPL recently and was ruled out of the Test final.



Kiran More

“I would have not aired this opinion if Rishabh Pant [out of action due to a road accident] was around. For a world championship final, the team need an experienced campaigner. Now, who can deny Wriddhiman’s experience in this case,” asked More, who was India’s first choice wicketkeeper on the 1986 and 1990 tours of England.

“He is agile diving towards his left and right while taking brilliant catches. His sizzling batting has been showcased in the ongoing IPL. He is opening the batting [Gujarat Titans] after ’keeping wickets,” stressed More.

The Baroda-based former India chairman of selectors provided instances of players being recalled despite their age. “I remember Colin Cowdrey was brought back by England in the midst of the 1974-75 Ashes at 42. Mohinder Amarnath made many comebacks, so why not Saha,” asked More.