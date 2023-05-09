Syed Kirmani upset at Saha's exclusion from WTC final squad

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Most importantly, opening the innings after ’keeping, he is scoring at a fast pace, hitting the ball all over the park. How can you drop him?” Kirmani asked

Syed Kirmani; (right) Wriddhiman Saha. Pic/AFP

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Kirmani has expressed his unhappiness over Wriddhiman Saha not being selected in India’s updated squad for the June 7-11 World Test Championship final against Australia.


The BCCI named Ishan Kishan as replacement for the injured KL Rahul, who suffered a thigh injury recently while leading Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.




“I am surprised. Is it because of his age [38]. Age shouldn’t be counted. Look at his form and energy.  Saha is supremely fit. He is taking catches while diving on both sides and is very agile.


Most importantly, opening the innings after ’keeping, he is scoring at a fast pace, hitting the ball all over the park. How can you drop him?” Kirmani asked.

Saha has scored 273 runs in 11 matches for Gujarat Titans.

BCCI also listed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav as standby players.

Saha’s experience was not lost on the Karnataka-based Kirmani, 73.

“He has played 40 Tests, has huge experience and hence should have been picked for the World Test Championship final [at The Oval in London],” said the former chief selector, who was picked for the Tests section of the 1985-86 tour of Australia at the age of 36.

