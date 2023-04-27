Breaking News
Updated on: 27 April,2023 08:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 on Monday, the former India captain took to Twitter to thank everyone who wished him on his birthday

Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: AFP)

'I'm a 25-year-old...': Sachin Tendulkar pens emotional note for fans after 50th birthday
As Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 on Monday, the former India captain took to Twitter to thank everyone who wished him on his birthday. Known for his great sense of humour and outgoing personality, the batting legend penned a heartwarming note on Thursday, saying that he is overwhelmed with the love that he has received with 'all the beautiful photos, videos, and messages' on his birthday


"Along with the trophies you win on the field, the friendships off the field are what make life special. To receive all your love and affection in such abundance has been very heartwarming for me. I'm short of words to explain the warmth I've received with all the beautiful photos, videos, and messages that all of you have sent me. Thank you to everyone for the wishes. I'm not 50 - I'm a 25-year-old with 25 years of experience," Tendulkar wrote in a tweet.




Recently, Yuvraj Singh revealed how he has been one of Tendulkar's closest friends in the Indian dressing room and for him, the maestro is no less than a life coach.

"When I played international cricket, we had coaches but if I faced any technical issues with my batting, he was my 'go-to' person. He provided solutions but he wasn't just my cricketing idol," Yuvraj told PTI ahead of the legend's 50th birthday. "Beyond 22 yards also, he is like a guardian angel for me. Whenever I have faced any personal crisis or dilemmas in life, Paaji would be one of the first persons that I would dial. And he would always have the best life lessons and advice for me," he added. 

Also Read: Sachin, the prankster! When 'entertainer' Tendulkar almost made Dada quit captaincy

Meanwhile, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh called Tendulkar someone 'who is closest to being a perfect cricketer', adding that his 'memory bank' is full of Tendulkar stories, both on and off the field. "Paaji is perhaps someone who is closest to being a perfect cricketer. Obviously, as a person he is a role model and an example of how to lead your life with dignity, humility, despite enjoying god-like status and insane following in our country," Harbhajan told PTI. 

(With PTI inputs)

