‘I’m done with the Ashes if all pitches are like Edgbaston’: Anderson

Updated on: 24 June,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

Anderson said the benign Edgbaston track was “like kryptonite for me”

James Anderson

Expressing his displeasure over the flat pitch in the Ashes opener, veteran England seamer James Anderson says he’s “done” if similar tracks are produced for the reminder of the series. Anderson said the benign Edgbaston track was “like kryptonite for me”.


“If all the pitches are like that I’m done in the Ashes series. That pitch was like kryptonite for me. There was not much swing, no reverse swing, no seam movement, no bounce and no pace.” “I’ve tried over the years to hone my skills so I can bowl in any conditions but everything I tried made no difference. I felt like I was fighting an uphill battle,” Anderson wrote in his column for ‘The Telegraph’.


