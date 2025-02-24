In-form skipper Mandhana in focus as RCB face UP Warriorz

India vice-captain Mandhana has been in red-hot form, smashing five half-centuries and a ton in the last 10 matches she has played for country and her franchise

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana during their loss to MI in Bangalore on Friday. Pic/PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s sturdy middle-order, in-form skipper Smriti Mandhana and a partisan home crowd will be the major challenges UP Warriorz will have to face when the two teams clash in their Women’s Premier League match here on Monday.

India vice-captain Mandhana has been in red-hot form, smashing five half-centuries and a ton in the last 10 matches she has played for country and her franchise.

But the top-order batter would not like to take Deepti Sharma’s side, who just picked their maiden win of the season, lightly, knowing well that Australia pace all-rounder Tahlia McGrath’s power-hitting could turn tables around anytime. However, after having made a confident start with back-to-back victories, and chasing down a 200-plus score against Gujarat Giants, Mandhana would have oodles of confidence in her side.

