Breaking News
Mid-Day Special: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots
Wadala: Toddler run over, mother injured
Mumbai: Unruly bikers reducing Marine Drive to racing track, allege residents
Citing ‘inadequate arrest’, Mumbai court grants bail to man held for smuggling gold
Nashik Kumbh Mela preparations gather momentum
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > In form skipper Mandhana in focus as RCB face UP Warriorz

In-form skipper Mandhana in focus as RCB face UP Warriorz

Updated on: 24 February,2025 08:49 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

India vice-captain Mandhana has been in red-hot form, smashing five half-centuries and a ton in the last 10 matches she has played for country and her franchise

In-form skipper Mandhana in focus as RCB face UP Warriorz

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana during their loss to MI in Bangalore on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
In-form skipper Mandhana in focus as RCB face UP Warriorz
x
00:00

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s sturdy middle-order, in-form skipper Smriti Mandhana and a partisan home crowd will be the major challenges UP Warriorz will have to face when the two teams clash in their Women’s Premier League match here on Monday.


India vice-captain Mandhana has been in red-hot form, smashing five half-centuries and a ton in the last 10 matches she has played for country and her franchise.


But the top-order batter would not like to take Deepti Sharma’s side, who just picked their maiden win of the season, lightly, knowing well that Australia pace all-rounder Tahlia McGrath’s power-hitting could turn tables around anytime. However, after having made a confident start with back-to-back victories, and chasing down a 200-plus score against Gujarat Giants, Mandhana would have oodles of confidence in her side.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

WPL 2025 Women`s Premier League Smriti Mandhana cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK