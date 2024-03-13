Mohammed Siraj’s controlled run-up and perfectly grooved action have carried him to 154 international wickets

Mohammed Siraj reacts after a delivery during the first day of the fifth and last Test cricket match between India and England. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article In Siraj we trust x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





He could be supremely hostile, not slipping up even once while making balls rush to chin None knows this better than his brother Mohammed Ismail Siraj’s meteoric rise to the pinnacle of pace bowling was a reward for his hard work

Yes, he could be supremely hostile, not slipping up even once while making balls rush to the chin of hapless batters every now and then. None knows this better than his brother Mohammed Ismail who often takes pleasure in brother Siraj’s success from the stands.