Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > In Siraj we trust
<< Back to Elections 2024

In Siraj we trust

Premium

Updated on: 13 March,2024 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

Mohammed Siraj’s controlled run-up and perfectly grooved action have carried him to 154 international wickets

In Siraj we trust

Mohammed Siraj reacts after a delivery during the first day of the fifth and last Test cricket match between India and England. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. He could be supremely hostile, not slipping up even once while making balls rush to chin
  2. None knows this better than his brother Mohammed Ismail
  3. Siraj’s meteoric rise to the pinnacle of pace bowling was a reward for his hard work

Yes, he could be supremely hostile, not slipping up even once while making balls rush to the chin of hapless batters every now and then. None knows this better than his brother Mohammed Ismail who often takes pleasure in brother Siraj’s success from the stands.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mohammed Siraj asia cup cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK