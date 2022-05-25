Inconsistent RCB pose big challenge to debutants LSG

It’s Eliminator time at IPL 2022, and there will be no second chance for the one who slips at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The winners get to fight it out with Rajasthan Royals, the losers of Q1, in Ahmedabad on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final

Virat Kohli

Saturday night’s euphoria in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp, complete with its “Thank You Mumbai” notes, must now give way to deep resolve as they brace for battle against an opponent smarting over being denied at the doorstep of a Qualifier 1 (Q1) slot. From the convenience of that two throws of the dice, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have now been thrust onto the more difficult road to redemption.

It’s Eliminator time at IPL 2022, and there will be no second chance for the one who slips at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The winners get to fight it out with Rajasthan Royals, the losers of Q1, in Ahmedabad on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final.

Kohli’s indifferent form

Left-arm orthodox Shahbaz has also been a fine foil to spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan, delivering a fine mix of leg spin and googly, sits second on the wicket-takers list.

Potent pace attack

Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj present good choices for a potent pace attack. But, then, the RCB bowlers will have to contend with some serious firepower on Wednesday. In their final league match, Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul scored all 210 runs that the Super Giants put up for KKR. If the two can run amok in the power-play and beyond, the likes of Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni are capable of adding to the sting.

LSG’s Avesh Khan and left-armer Mohsin Khan have been a handful with their line, length and ability to move the ball while Jason Holder and Stoinis add more dimensions to their seam-up attack. Young Ravi Bishnoi is amongst India’s fine new crop of leg-spinners.