IND A vs NZ A Day 3: Patidar, Easwaran score tons to steal the show

India ‘A’ led by 92 runs in the first innings with a day’s play left. Easwaran, whose attacking batting on second evening set the tone, laid the platform with a chiselled 132 off 194 balls before Patidar took it upon himself to punish the New Zealand attack

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran served a timely reminder to the national selectors with a fine hundred, but in-form Rajat Patidar’s blazing 170 not out stole the show as India ‘A’ reached 492 for four against New Zealand ‘A’ on Day Three of the first unofficial Test.

