IND A vs NZ A Day 3: Patidar, Easwaran score tons to steal the show

Updated on: 04 September,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Bangalore
India ‘A’ led by 92 runs in the first innings with a day’s play left. Easwaran, whose attacking batting on second evening set the tone, laid the platform with a chiselled 132 off 194 balls before Patidar took it upon himself to punish the New Zealand attack

Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran served a timely reminder to the national selectors with a fine hundred, but in-form Rajat Patidar’s blazing 170 not out stole the show as India ‘A’ reached 492 for four against New Zealand ‘A’ on Day Three of the first unofficial Test.


India ‘A’ led by 92 runs in the first innings with a day’s play left. Easwaran, whose attacking batting on second evening set the tone, laid the platform with a chiselled 132 off 194 balls before Patidar took it upon himself to punish the New Zealand attack.


