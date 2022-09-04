Breaking News
Brian Lara named as new SRH head coach; Trevor Bayliss likely for for PbKs

Updated on: 04 September,2022 07:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The legendary Brian Lara has replaced former Australian cricketer Tom Moody as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach for the 2023 IPL season

Brian Lara


The legendary Brian Lara has replaced former Australian cricketer Tom Moody as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach for the 2023 IPL season, the team announced on Saturday.


Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are set to sign World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as the head coach for next year’s IPL. He is an IPL regular and most recently coached the SRH.


