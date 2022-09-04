Brian Lara named as new SRH head coach; Trevor Bayliss likely for for PbKs

The legendary Brian Lara has replaced former Australian cricketer Tom Moody as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach for the 2023 IPL season

Brian Lara

The legendary Brian Lara has replaced former Australian cricketer Tom Moody as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach for the 2023 IPL season, the team announced on Saturday.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja set to miss T20 Wolrd Cup, will undergo knee surgery

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are set to sign World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as the head coach for next year’s IPL. He is an IPL regular and most recently coached the SRH.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal