Ravindra Jadeja set to miss T20 Wolrd Cup, will undergo knee surgery

Ravindra Jadeja

Senior India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is all set to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia as he will undergo a major knee surgery which is expected to keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time.

Jadeja, who played the first two games of the Asia Cup against Pakistan and Hong Kong, gives the team the requisite balance with his all-round abilities and the 33-year-old veteran’s absence will be a big blow to Rohit Sharma’s side.

“Jadeja’s right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for an indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA’s medical team, one can’t put a timeline on his imminent international comeback,” a senior BCCI official said.

It couldn’t be immediately confirmed if it’s a case of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), recovery from which can take a good six months.

