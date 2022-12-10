IND v BAN, 3rd ODI: Indian cricketing fraternity lauds Ishan Kishan for fantabulous 210

It is very rare that Virat Kohli scores a century in ODI cricket and is completely overshadowed by the heroics of another batter in the same innings for India. At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on Saturday, Kohli's 113 off 91 was not just overshadowed but was also reduced to being a footnote by Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan. Pic/ AFP

It is very rare that Virat Kohli scores a century in ODI cricket and is completely overshadowed by the heroics of another batter in the same innings for India. At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on Saturday, Kohli's 113 off 91 was not just overshadowed but was also reduced to being a footnote by Ishan Kishan.

Also Read: Saurabh Kumar’s 6-fer helps India ‘A’ clinch series

Kishan, who got to open the batting as skipper Rohit Sharma flew home to see a specialist after suffering a blow to his left thumb in the second ODI on Wednesday, slammed the fastest double-century in the history of men's ODI cricket, off just 126 balls, to become the top trending topic on social media.

With his 131-ball 210, laced with 24 fours and ten sixes, Kishan lit up a dead rubber by shattering the previous record of fastest 200 in men's ODIs, which was held by Chris Gayle, who made his double century in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Kishan, 24, also became the fourth Indian to hit a double hundred in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma as well as the seventh men's batter overall to achieve the feat, alongside Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman. He's also the youngest to hit a double hundred in men's ODI cricket.

Kishan also added 290 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who made his 44th ODI hundred, and his first in the format since August 2019, also his 72nd international hundred. The stand is India's third-highest partnership in men's ODIs, and the seventh-highest ever in the format as India made 409/8 in 50 overs.

"A fabulous knock! A fabulous knock! The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too @ishankishan51! Wonderful knock by @imVkohli as well. Many congratulations!," tweeted legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who made 200 not out against South Africa in 2010.

"That's the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN," said former India opener Virender Sehwag, who scored 219 against West Indies in 2011.

"Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done. As a youngster this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands - @ishankishan51 #INDvsBAN #ishankishan," remarked former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

"Take a bow Ishan Kishan. Fastest double hundred in the history of the game. This is the way that India has to adapt. Might not come off on a few days but any day is a better approach. Such a joy to watch. #INDvsBAN," tweeted former India pacer, Venkatesh Prasad.

"What an extraordinary achievement by this fearless young man. Double hundred in ODI it's a hell of an achievement. Take a bow champ @ishankishan51 #IshanKishan #BANvIND #PocketDynamo," commented former India pacer R Vinay Kumar.

"Ishan Kishan (five stars) well played Champ #ishankishan @ishankishan51," tweeted former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"A sheer work of brilliance and who does it better than @ishankishan51. Congratulations on the majestic double hundreds brother! #IndvsBAN," tweeted former India all-rounder Suresh Raina.

"Incredible inning with outstanding shot selection by Ishan Kishan #200," tweeted former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan.

"Ishaan-Daar Kishan .a double century off just 126 balls. Incredible," commented former India opener Aakash Chopra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever