IND v NZ, 2nd ODI: Rain has the final say as stop-start match abandoned in Hamilton

Pic/official Instagram handle of Indian cricket

Rain had the final say as a spot-start second ODI between India and New Zealand in Seddon Park was abandoned due to rain on Sunday. There were some predictions of rain threatening to disrupt the proceedings, but it washed off the match.

Before rain eventually prevailed, 12.5 overs of play was possible as India were pushed into batting first by New Zealand, who won the toss for the second time in as many matches of this series.

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav entertained the crowd with some scintillating stroke-play on a pitch which was aiding fast bowlers. Suryakumar hit three glorious sixes in his unbeaten 25-ball 34, while Gill was crisp in his timing and placement of shots to be 45 not out off 42 deliveries.

For New Zealand, pacer Matt Henry took out captain Shikhar Dhawan for just three just after the match was reduced to 29 overs a side affair due to a lengthy rain interruption. The washout means India cannot win the series now and their best chance now is to square the ODI series in the final match of the tour at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: India 89/1 in 12.5 overs (Shubman Gill 45 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 34 not out; Matt Henry 1/20) against New Zealand, match abandoned due to rain

