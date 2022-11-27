×
Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav take India to 89/1 as rain stops play again

Updated on: 27 November,2022 12:36 PM IST  |  Hamilton
The elegant Shubman Gill and the marauding Suryakumar Yadav entertained the crowd with some glorious strokes before rain halted play for the second time in the second ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday

Pic/official Instagram handle of Indian cricket


The elegant Shubman Gill and the marauding Suryakumar Yadav entertained the crowd with some glorious strokes before rain halted play for the second time in the second ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday.


India were 89 for 1 in 12.5 overs when rain stopped play.



The match was reduced to 29-overs-a-side as the first interruption caused a four-hour break. India were 22 for no loss in the fifth over at that time.


After resumption, the visitors lost their skipper Shikhar Dhawan (3 off 10 balls) trying to up the ante.

Also read: India vs New Zealand: Rain interrupts play in second ODI

But Gill (45 batting) and Surya (34 batting) added 66 effortless runs in under eight overs before heavens opened up once again.

Gill had four boundaries and a pulled six while Surya hit three different sixes -- slog sweep over mid-wicket, reverse sweep behind square and a pull-shot to carry his T20I form into the longer format. 

new zealand india sports news cricket news

