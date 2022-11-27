India vs New Zealand: Rain interrupts play in second ODI

Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2) when skied opened up

Grounds staff put the covers on as rain falls during the second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Pic/AFP

India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs against New Zealand when rain stopped play in the second One-Day International at Seddon Park on Sunday.

Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2) when skied opened up.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan: Latham just took the game away from us

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson invited India to bat after winning the toss.

Trailing the three-match series 0-1, it's a must-win game for India.

