×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India vs New Zealand Rain interrupts play in second ODI

India vs New Zealand: Rain interrupts play in second ODI

Updated on: 27 November,2022 08:24 AM IST  |  Hamilton
PTI |

Top

Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2) when skied opened up

India vs New Zealand: Rain interrupts play in second ODI

Grounds staff put the covers on as rain falls during the second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Pic/AFP


India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs against New Zealand when rain stopped play in the second One-Day International at Seddon Park on Sunday.


Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2) when skied opened up.



Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan: Latham just took the game away from us


New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson invited India to bat after winning the toss.

Trailing the three-match series 0-1, it's a must-win game for India. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Shubman Gill kane williamson india new zealand cricket news sports news team india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK