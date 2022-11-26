×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s father under police scanner
What even the poshest Mumbaikars couldn’t do, these G20 delegates did!
Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: 1.2 lakh children in measles-hit areas to get an extra jab
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shikhar Dhawan Latham just took the game away from us

Shikhar Dhawan: Latham just took the game away from us

Updated on: 26 November,2022 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
AFP |

Top

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan admits Indian bowling unit had no answer to the left-hander’s brilliant 145 not out in seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand

Shikhar Dhawan: Latham just took the game away from us

NZ captain Kane Williamson congratulates Tom Latham (left) after he reached his seventh ODI century at Eden Park. Pics/Getty Images


Tom Latham was left thanking his lucky stars after smashing a majestic century to steer New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over India in Friday’s opening one-day international in Auckland. Latham hammered 19 fours and five sixes in an unbeaten innings of 145 runs off 104 balls. It was his seventh ODI century and his highest score in the format. “It was one of those days when everything comes off. I don’t really know where that came from—the stars aligned, things fall into place,” Latham said of his man-of-the-match innings. 


Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan (centre) and other India players wear a dejected look after the defeat to New Zealand at Auckland yesterday
Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan (centre) and other India players wear a dejected look after the defeat to New Zealand at Auckland yesterday



India set decent target


The Black Caps were set 307 to win at Eden Park before Latham and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson put on a winning partnership of 221 runs. “We bowled short of length and that’s where Latham attacked us,” said India captain Shikhar Dhawan. “We couldn’t make a breakthrough when the partnership was on. Latham just took the game away for us and that’s when the momentum shifted.” Williamson finished on 94 not out as New Zealand went one up in the ODI series, having lost the T20 series to India. “It was an incredible knock by Tommy [Latham]—he was absolutely on fire,” said Williamson.  

Also Read: Swayam Sail hits ton in Harris Shield

Arshdeep, Umran impress

In the second innings, India did not allow New Zealand’s openers to settle as the chase began. Finn Allen and then Devon Conway edged shots to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. ODI debutants Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik celebrated with the wickets of Conway and Daryl Mitchell in quick succession as New Zealand laboured to 88-3. However, it quickly turned into a miserable evening for India’s bowlers. 

Williamson dug in with a superb array of shots and was well supported by Latham, who grew in confidence as the pair broke the Indian bowling momentum and took New Zealand to the finish line. Earlier, India’s captain Dhawan put on a superb opening partnership of 124 with Shubman Gill. Dhawan made 72 runs off 77 balls before being caught off the bowling of Tim Southee. India’s run rate slowed as Pant and then Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed, leaving the visitors on 160-4. Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with 80 runs, including four sixes.

Also Read: It’s home for Jasprit Bumrah only when Sanjana’s around!

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
team india shikhar dhawan new zealand kane williamson sports news cricket news Tom Latham

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK