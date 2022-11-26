Swayam Sail hits ton in Harris Shield

Swayam was unbeaten on 77 on the opening day

Swayam Sail

Swayam Sail (114 not out) of Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) went on to score a hundred on Day Two of the Harris Shield Super League, to join teammate Shaun Sharan (158) as the team’s second century-maker in their match against IES Secondary School, Mulund on Friday.

Also Read: New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in first ODI, take 1-0 lead in series

Swayam was unbeaten on 77 on the opening day. The Kandivli school posted 352-6 declared in 82 overs to which IES replied with 216 (73.4 overs) in a drawn game. Deven Shinde top-scored with 75 for IES.

Meanwhile, Al Barkaat MMI English School registered a victory over Vasant Vihar.

Also Read: Hardik’s leadership can help India in T20 cricket: David Miller

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever