×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s father under police scanner
What even the poshest Mumbaikars couldn’t do, these G20 delegates did!
Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: 1.2 lakh children in measles-hit areas to get an extra jab
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Swayam Sail hits ton in Harris Shield

Swayam Sail hits ton in Harris Shield

Updated on: 26 November,2022 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Swayam was unbeaten on 77 on the opening day

Swayam Sail hits ton in Harris Shield

Swayam Sail


Swayam Sail (114 not out) of Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) went on to score a hundred on Day Two of the Harris Shield Super League, to join teammate Shaun Sharan (158) as the team’s second century-maker in their match against IES Secondary School, Mulund on Friday. 


Also Read: New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in first ODI, take 1-0 lead in series



Swayam was unbeaten on 77 on the opening day. The Kandivli school posted 352-6 declared in 82 overs to which IES replied with 216 (73.4 overs) in a drawn game. Deven Shinde top-scored with 75 for IES.
Meanwhile, Al Barkaat MMI English School registered a victory over Vasant Vihar.


Also Read: Hardik’s leadership can help India in T20 cricket: David Miller

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sports news cricket news Mumbai sports Sports Update harris shield Swami Vivekanand International School IES Secondary School

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK