Hardik’s leadership can help India in T20 cricket: David Miller

Updated on: 25 November,2022 08:57 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
PTI

Miller, who has finally realised his rich potential and became one of the best finishers in the game over the last couple of years, said Hardik had played a crucial role in steering Gujarat Titans to the title on their IPL debut

David Miller and Hardik Pandya


South Africa’s go-to man in pressure situations, David Miller believes that as captain Hardik Pandya can infuse much needed fearlessness into India’s T20 set-up with his exemplary clarity of mind and work ethic. Hardik is seen as the leader of the Indian team at the 2024 T20 World Cup with current skipper Rohit Sharma not expected to carry on in the shortest format for another two years.


Miller, who has finally realised his rich potential and became one of the best finishers in the game over the last couple of years, said Hardik had played a crucial role in steering Gujarat Titans to the title on their IPL debut. “Just playing under him in the IPL, I feel he is a natural leader, People follow him. He allows you to play the way that you feel like you can. He is very inclusive as a leader, he wants everyone to be close to each other,” the South African said. 



“At the same time, he is clear with discipline. He has got a lot of good attributes of a leader. “In IPL he got better and better as the season progressed and I see him doing that (with the Indian team as well),” Miller told PTI on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi T10 League.


India are in desperate need for a change in mindset, especially in the powerplay. Can Hardik effect that change and let the players not worry about fear of failure? “Yes. He will make the players a lot better in the mindset. 100 per cent. He allows the guys to do what they want to do which is important,” said Miller, who was on Thursday named vice-captain of US-based T10 franchise Morrisville Samp Army.

