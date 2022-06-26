New Zealand opener Tom Latham keeps England at bay on day 3 of third Test

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Leeds
World Test champions New Zealand were 125-1 in their second innings, a lead of 94 runs, at tea on Saturday’s third day. Latham was 76 not out, far exceeding his previous best of 26 this series, with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson unbeaten on 37

Tom Latham celebrates his 50 on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images


New Zealand’s Tom Latham hit his highest score of the series as the tourists responded after an astonishing England stand featuring Jonny Bairstow’s latest hundred and Jamie Overton’s 97 on debut in the third Test at Headingley.

World Test champions New Zealand were 125-1 in their second innings, a lead of 94 runs, at tea on Saturday’s third day. Latham was 76 not out, far exceeding his previous best of 26 this series, with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson unbeaten on 37.


