Rohit Sharma tests Covid-19 positive ahead of England series

Rohit has now gone into quarantine and will be hoping to make a quick recovery to lead the men in blue in the Test which begins on July 1

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Team India have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the all-important series deciding Test vs England as Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19. The skipper of the Indian team is currently taking part in the warm-up game against Leicestershire.

Rohit has now gone into quarantine and will be hoping to make a quick recovery to lead the men in blue in the Test which begins on July 1.

"#TeamIndia Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy final: Rajat Patidar’s ton floors Mumbai

UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

If Rohit does not recover in time for the game against England, India could make Rishabh Pant or Virat Kohli the stand-in captain. Sharma's pivotal opening berth will probably be taken up by either Srikar Bharat who opened the batting in the warm-up game, Or Mayank Agarwal, who isn't in the squad, could get an emergency call-up.

(With inputs from ANI)