IND vs ENG: England's Adil Rashid to miss white-ball series vs India for Hajj pilgrimage

Adil Rashid

England will be without the services of Adil Rashid in next month’s white-ball series against India as the leg-spinner has received clearance from the country’s cricket board (ECB) to make Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Rashid will fly to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which means he will also miss the latter stages of Yorkshire’s T20 Blast campaign. “I’ve been wanting to do it for a little while but I’ve found it pretty difficult with the timings. This year, I felt as though it was something that I had to do, and something I wanted to do as well,” Rashid told ESPNcricinfo.

“I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: ‘yep, you do what you’ve got to do and then come back when you can’. “Me and the missus are going and I’ll be there for a couple of weeks,” he added.

