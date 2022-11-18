IND v NZ: Sure there will be plenty of opportunities for New Zealand players to shine, says Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson believes that there will be plenty of chances for players in the side to shine during their white-ball series against India. In the absence of veterans Martin Guptill and Trent Boult, New Zealand are aiming to give opportunities to young opener Finn Allen and pacer Adam Milne

Kane Williamson/ file pic



"I'm sure there will be plenty of opportunities for (New Zealand) guys to shine. The likes of Adam Milne were in the T20 World Cup squad but didn't get an opportunity, so this is a good time to get them some game time. Always nice for them to get some game time and keep developing as cricketers and test themselves against the best," said Williamson to broadcasters after the first T20I was abandoned due to rain at Wellington.

Williamson also felt that the young players in the Indian T20I set-up will be big stars in future. "I've got no doubt they all will be big players for India. I've seen them all in the IPL over the years. Incredible amount of talent and some real star players there who have played for India. They've got great quality irrespective of the names they put out. No doubt they will be playing for India in the coming years."

Williamson, the right-handed batter, felt that neither New Zealand nor India are taking any baggage from their semi-final losses in the T20 World Cup. "I don't believe so. We'll start fresh, this is a new series both sides are looking forward to. Never nice to finish in a way both teams did in the World Cup."

"We both wanted to get to the final and then be on the right side of results. But there's a little bit to overcome and having said that, we got a week off to rest and get ourselves ready for this series."

With the ODI World Cup happening next year in India, Williamson believes playing more matches in the 50-over format will help his side to fire as a collective while taking the positives from semi-final finish in T20 World Cup. "Most teams kind of gear up towards major events that are not too far down the line. The ODI format will now been more in a year from now. Any opportunity is a chance to come together for guys to come in and improve as a side. Throughout the series, we will get good opportunities to come as unit."

"We need to see what we are faced with in terms of surfaces. When all those things come in, you try to adjust well. Naturally, as a team, you are trying to improve and get better. Took a lot of learnings from the World Cup. T20 is fickle in nature. There's good cricket played and you lose a couple of small moments, which can be the difference in knockout matches. This is what happened to us, but a lot of positives to take from that tournament too."

Williamson signed off by feeling sad about T20I series opener being washed out and hopes that second match in Mount Maunganui on Sunday will happen. "Quite quickly after a major event, we've had a whole heap of T20 cricket in the past and don't have much in closer to 18 months time. But it's always nice to come up against India, they are always a special team to play."

"Unfortunately, today wasn't meant to be. It is usually sunny out there, with a small of rain. Hopefully it will be sunny and we get a full house, which will be great."

