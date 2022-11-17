×
Kane Williamson price was too high: Moody

Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody, who was Hyderabad’s head coach in the 2022 IPL, feels it will be interesting to watch how the franchise goes about things after releasing Williamson

Kane Williamson price was too high: Moody

Tom Moody and Kane Williamson


Kane Williamson was one of the 12 players released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL retention day ahead of the mini-auction happening in Kochi on December 23.  Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody, who was Hyderabad’s head coach in the 2022 IPL, feels it will be interesting to watch how the franchise goes about things after releasing Williamson.


“Yeah, it’s going to be very interesting to see what the new management does at Sunrisers with regards to Kane. At the beginning of a major auction, you back him as your leader, everyone recognises that he’s one of the game’s great modern leaders. Yes, he had a poor season, yes, he had injury problems over the last 12 months,” said Moody on Star Sports.



Also read: Australia captain Pat Cummins opts out of IPL 2023 due to 'packed' schedule


Moody felt that money may have played a part in Williamson’s release, which frees a huge chunk in Hyderabad’s budget ahead of the mini-auction. “I totally get the decision on the basis of the 14 crore, that’s a huge amount of money, particularly for a foreign player,” Moody added. Overall, Williamson made 2021 runs at an average of 36.22 and strike rate of 126.03 for SRH. Under his leadership, Hyderabad’s best result was a runner-up finish in IPL 2018, after losing to Chennai Super Kings.

