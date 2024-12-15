IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Head, Smith smashes centuries, Bumrah returns with a fifer on Day 2

Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah showcased another stunning effort on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. Day 2 of the ongoing match was initially in the name of the Aussies, but Bumrah's late fifer helped the visitors bounce back in a tense situation

On Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Australian batsmen Travis Head and Steve Smith stole the show by smashing glorious centuries.

Head smashed 152 runs off 160 deliveries, followed by Smith who scored 101 runs in 190 balls on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test. Head's innings included 18 fours, whereas Smith's knock was laced with 12 fours.

Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah showcased another stunning effort on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. Bowling 25 overs, the star bowler claimed five wickets by conceding 72 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy, too snapped one wicket, each. Pacer Akash Deep and spinner Ravindra Jadeja were not able to scalp any wickets on Day 2.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins accumulated 20 runs in 33 balls before falling in the hands of Rishabh Pant. He smashed 1 four during his knock. Australia will resume play of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test on Day 3 with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc in the middle.

Carey has been going all guns blazing since taking the guard at the crease. So far, reaching the score of unbeaten 45 runs in 47 deliveries, Carey also has 5 fours and 1 six under his belt. Starc on the other hand, has garnered seven runs in the same number of deliveries.

Star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh returned to the pavilion with a low score. Facing 16 balls, the right-hander was only able to score five runs. Australians have reached the score of 405 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test after 101 overs.

Day 2 of the ongoing match was initially in the name of the Aussies, but Bumrah's late fifer helped the visitors bounce back in a tense situation.