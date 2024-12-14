Pat’s Plan B: Bouncer barrage in Brisbane

Oz skipper Cummins warns Indian batters of short-pitched deliveries, following success at Adelaide Oval

Nitish Kumar Reddy ducks on Day 3 of the Adelaide Test recently. Pic/Getty Images

Australian captain Pat Cummins has promised to inundate Indian batters with bouncers at “some point” of the third Test starting here on Saturday after employing the strategy with telling effect in the second game in Adelaide.

The Australian quicks, particularly Cummins, tormented the India batters with grunt balls in both the innings during the pink ball Test that Australia eventually won by 10 wickets to level the five-match series 1-1.

Pat Cummins

“Yeah, potentially. It worked out in the Adelaide Test. It’s always in the back of your mind as a bit of a Plan B,” Cummins told the media in his pre-match press meet.

“If it’s something really uncomfortable, you’re likely to take a look at it and come to a Plan A. It worked in Adelaide, so I’m sure we’ll give it a shot at some point [in the third Test],” he added.

Cummins was also chuffed with the way the Australian batters embraced the unique challenge of facing Jasprit Bumrah after succumbing to the talismanic Indian pacer in the first Test at Perth. “Yeah, that’s right. The professional players that we are, obviously, we’ll be ready for it. The guys always relish who they come up against, whatever the conditions are,” he said.

“Look, going to India and seeing a spinning wicket... for someone like Smithy [Steve Smith], he loves that challenge where it is really difficult to bat on. Those conversations, they’re always up for it and exciting for the next round,” he noted.

Ace batter Smith is yet to fire in the series, but Cummins was confident that the former skipper would return to his run-making ways sooner than later. “He’s looking fantastic in the nets. Just looking really sharp, looking like he’s got plenty of time, doing all the right things like he always does.

“So, I am sure he’ll get scores, just around the corner. Obviously, a big leader around the group, and he’s been awesome. So, really hoping he gets a good result,” he said.

Hazlewood replaces Boland in Australia XI

Australian captain Pat Cummins on Friday announced that pacer Josh Hazlewood will replace Scott Boland in his playing XI for the third Test against India after having recovered from a side strain.

The injury had forced Hazlewood to sit out of the pink ball Test in Adelaide last week. Cummins exuded confidence that Hazlewood would pull through the match without any hiccups. “He had a really good bowl yesterday, he had another bowl in Adelaide a couple of days previously. Him and the medical team are really confident,” Cummins said.

