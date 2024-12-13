Breaking News
"We will give it a shot at Gabba": Pat Cummins warns Indian batters

Updated on: 13 December,2024 04:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Pat Cummins conceded that there would always be some pressure on him as the leader of the team, but the 31-year-old said he has found a way to live with it. Steve Smith is yet to garner many runs in the ongoing Test series, but Pat Cummins was confident that the star batsman would soon find himself among runs

Pat Cummins celebrating a wicket with the Australian team (Pic: File Pic)

"We will give it a shot at Gabba": Pat Cummins warns Indian batters
Ahead of the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian skipper Pat Cummins promised that he would dominate the Indian batsmen with bouncers at some point in the match.


The Australian quicks, particularly Cummins, tormented the India batters with grunt balls in both innings during the Pink Ball Test that Australia eventually won by 10 wickets to level the five-match series 1-1.


"Yeah, potentially. It worked out in the Adelaide Test. It's always in the back of your mind as a bit of a plan B," Pat Cummins told the media in his pre-match press meet.


"If it's something really uncomfortable, you're likely to take a look at it and come to a plan A. It worked in Adelaide, so I'm sure we'll give it a shot at some point (in the third Test)," he added.

Pat Cummins was also very pleased with the way the Aussies batsmen take the challenge of facing Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"Yeah, that's right. The professional players that we are, obviously, we'll be ready for it. The guys always relish who they come up against, whatever the conditions are," he said.

"Look, going to India and seeing a spinning wicket...for someone like Smithy (Steve Smith), he loves that challenge where it is really difficult to bat on. Those conversations, they're always up for it and exciting for the next round," he noted.

Steve Smith is yet to garner many runs in the ongoing Test series, but Pat Cummins was confident that the star batsman would soon find himself among runs.

"He's looking fantastic in the nets. Just looking really sharp, looking like he's got plenty of time, doing all the right things like he always does."

"So, I am sure he'll get scores, just around the corner. Obviously, a big leader around the group, and he's been awesome. So, really hoping he gets a good result," Pat Cummins said.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh had suggested a more aggressive approach to dominate the Indian bowlers. But Cummins said the batting strategy boils down to individual preferences.

"Trav (Travis Head) and Mitch are natural shot-makers and it's the way they go about it. For a few of the other guys, they perhaps see it a little bit differently," he explained.

"Particularly here at the Gabba, it can change from day one to day two and three. So everyone's got their own method. I think the most important thing is you play to your strengths. Trav did that last week," he said.

Pat Cummins conceded that there would always be some pressure on him as the leader of the team, but the 31-year-old said he has found a way to live with it.

"I think there's always pressure when you're playing Test cricket. When you're captain, a lot of that falls on you probably more than a lot of the other players. It's nothing new.

"Of course, you just want to go out there and do well. In terms of criticism, I think at Perth, we didn't play our best. I didn't have the greatest game," he said recalling the 295-run drubbing in the opening game.

"In some ways, any criticism, a lot of criticism is valid. Some of it isn't. You know it's not valid so you can dismiss some of it," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

