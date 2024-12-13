On the previous tour, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill had starred in a historic series-winning fourth innings chase at the Gabba, handing Australia their first loss at the venue since 1988

Mitchell Marsh during Australia’s training session in Brisbane yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article 'We’re focused on present, not past defeat': Marsh x 00:00

The Australian team doesn’t have the time to think about India’s incredible victory at the Gabba in 2021 and ahead of their face-off at the same venue almost four years later, Mitchell Marsh said the home side would rather focus on its ability to bounce back like it did in Adelaide last week.

“The biggest thing for us is focusing on this week and not [any] more time on the past. The way we bounced back from Perth [defeat] was an example of that. So we are really focused on playing our style this week,” Marsh said on the sidelines of the Australian practice session.

On his own fitness concerns, he said: “I had a sore back, but right now it’s feeling as good as it has felt.”

Marsh hasn’t bowled much in the first two Tests but that was always part of the plan. “We had a really clear plan before the series started. I didn’t bowl as much as I would have liked to in the lead-up to the series, but our medical staff and Ronnie [coach Andrew McDonald] and Patty [captain Pat Cummins] were really clear on my lead-up.

“I trusted that. I haven’t had to bowl too much so far, but my body is feeling really good.”

