Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was given JUST five minutes' training, reveals probe
Colaba: Police on the lookout of pervert who stalks women and then...
Mumbai: First cable-stayed road overbridge in city will be ready soon
Mumbai: BMC offers to pick up your debris free if...
Zero action against hawkers: Bombay High Court pulls up BMC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Were focused on present not past defeat Marsh

'We’re focused on present, not past defeat': Marsh

Updated on: 13 December,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Brisbane
PTI |

Top

On the previous tour, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill had starred in a historic series-winning fourth innings chase at the Gabba, handing Australia their first loss at the venue since 1988

'We’re focused on present, not past defeat': Marsh

Mitchell Marsh during Australia’s training session in Brisbane yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
'We’re focused on present, not past defeat': Marsh
x
00:00

The Australian team doesn’t have the time to think about India’s incredible victory at the Gabba in 2021 and ahead of their face-off at the same venue almost four years later, Mitchell Marsh said the home side would rather focus on its ability to bounce back like it did in Adelaide last week.


On the previous tour, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill had starred in a historic series-winning fourth innings chase at the Gabba, handing Australia their first loss at the venue since 1988.


“The biggest thing for us is focusing on this week and not [any] more time on the past. The way we bounced back from Perth [defeat] was an example of that. So we are really focused on playing our style this week,” Marsh said on the sidelines of the Australian practice session.


Also Read: Kohli leads team training, Rohit bats against semi-new and new ball

On his own fitness concerns, he said: “I had a sore back, but right now it’s feeling as good as it has felt.”

Marsh hasn’t bowled much in the first two Tests but that was always part of the plan. “We had a really clear plan before the series started. I didn’t bowl as much as I would have liked to in the lead-up to the series, but our medical staff and Ronnie [coach Andrew McDonald] and Patty [captain Pat Cummins] were really clear on my lead-up.

“I trusted that. I haven’t had to bowl too much so far, but my body is feeling really good.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 mitchell marsh Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill India vs Australia gabba test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK