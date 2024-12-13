With vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah by his side, Kohli was seen speaking animatedly to the group and everyone, including Rohit, listened to him with rapt attention

Virat Kohli at the Gabba nets yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Kohli leads team training, Rohit bats against semi-new and new ball x 00:00

He used to be the cynosure of all eyes at training sessions during his captaincy days and Virat Kohli was once again the centre of attention as he addressed his teammates here on Thursday.

After the demoralising 10-wicket defeat in the Adelaide day-night game, the visitors needed a bit of inspiration going into the crucial third Test of the series, and the youngsters in the side couldn’t have got a better mentor than ‘King’ Kohli himself to guide them with his words of wisdom. The team huddle before the start of the training session has been a constant feature for years now and Kohli used to do a lot of talking during his days in charge.

Skipper under pressure

He did take a back seat once he left captaincy, but with skipper Rohit also under immense pressure after four straight defeats, the senior-most player (in terms of Test debut) had to take the initiative ahead of the match starting here on Saturday.

Also Read: At Gabba with hope!

With vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah by his side, Kohli was seen speaking animatedly to the group and everyone, including Rohit, listened to him with rapt attention.

Unlike before the pink ball Test, Rohit looked in far better shape during his net session at the Gabba, but question marks remain over whether he would be back to opening the innings or stay put at No. 6, which isn’t his preferred slot.

Switching nets

On the day, while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal once again faced the new ball at the nets, Rohit took on a slightly older Kookaburra at the beginning. Having faced that for some time, he did change nets with Rahul and also played a brand new red cherry for a while.

