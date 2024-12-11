The 73-year-old Madan Lal coached India from 1996 to 1997.

S Madan Lal

What have Zaheer Khan, Mohammed Siraj and S Madan Lal have in common? They are the only Indian pace bowlers who have claimed a fifer at the Gabba in Brisbane, where Rohit Sharma’s India take on Australia at the Gabba on Saturday in a quest to make it 2-1 in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Madan Lal returned figures of 5-72 in 19 overs in Australia’s second innings in the 1977-78 series opener at Brisbane where Australia won by 16 runs. The 73-year-old Madan Lal coached India from 1996 to 1997.

Excerpts from an interview.

On India’s bowling attack in the ongoing series:

The Australians can’t play Jasprit Bumrah. Steve Smith is struggling. The other two pacers [Siraj and Harshit Rana] have to control their line and length. I’m quite impressed with Rana. Look, when the ball is seaming and there is carry, bowlers need a bit of luck too. The batsmen who spent time at the crease in the last Test, got runs. Just because India lost the last Test it doesn’t mean they are a bad side. India stands a good chance to win the series.

On the bowler-friendly Brisbane pitch in 1977-78:

The batters struggled in the first two days, but the wicket eased out although there was some seam movement. I was not sure whether I was picked as bowler or batter (laughs), but I enjoyed bowling on that wicket.

On Sunil Gavaskar’s 113 in the run chase:

Sunil got runs everywhere. Technically, he was very correct but I must say the contribution of Syed Kirmani (55) was immense. These small partnerships helped the team to reach 324, chasing 341.

On playing a third string Australian team then:

When you are playing for your country one should never say the opposition is weak. They were some very good performances from them and they played some tough cricket.

On Australia being three down for only seven at one stage and him taking two of those wickets:

I was very happy. The spinners were bowling most of the time. Today, we have a very good pace attack and mark my words, it will not be easy for Australia at the Gabba.