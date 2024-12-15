Former skipper Steve returns to form with first century in 18 months while middle-order batter Travis continues to trouble Rohit & Co with back-to-back tons as Oz post 405-7 on Day Two

Travis Head are ecstatic after their respective century efforts yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article Smith adds to India's 'Head'-ache in Brisbane x 00:00

Familiar heroes from both sides made their presence felt, but while Jasprit Bumrah plugged away almost single-handedly, Travis Head was supported by a welcome return to form for Steve Smith at the Gabba on Sunday. Consequently, Australia dominated Day Two of the third Test, pulling away after a tricky opening session to flay a tiring attack. Scoring at more than 5.5 runs an over in the extended final session, Australia ended the day on 405-7, a commanding tally especially considering that they were asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overnight 28 without loss, Australia were well served by their top three — Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne both negotiated more than 50 deliveries while Khawaja’s opening partner, Nathan McSweeney, survived 49 — after which Head went into overdrive. Bumrah, who had bowled 11 overs by the time Head arrived in a blaze of boundaries, accounted for Khawaja and McSweeney in his first spell of the morning and Nitish Kumar Reddy gave the visitors the bonus wicket of Labuschagne, smartly caught at second slip by Virat Kohli, but once the ball got older, Head cashed in like he often does when he wears his aggressive avatar.

No reward for b’day boy Akash Deep

Akash Deep, playing his first Test in Australia, was outstanding in the morning, going past Smith’s outside edge times without number. On another day, he might have walked away with a five-fer but on his 28th birthday, there was little reward for great skill as lady luck smiled benevolently on Smith, without a Test century for 24 innings and 18 months.

As Head customarily got on the bike and sped away — India must be sick and tired of his sight — Smith gradually found his bearings. From 75-3, the two batted through the second session unseparated. India were forced to use Mohammed Siraj sparingly after he briefly left the field in the morning session with what bowling coach Morne Morkel said was cramps, and after tea, Smith matched Head stroke for stroke as his confidence returned with time spent in the middle and the free-flowing shot-maker in him resurfaced.

Also Read: It’s T20 time once again!

India leaked runs through Nitish and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit struggling to put a lid on the scoring as runs came on both sides of the wicket and boundaries flowed freely. To make matters worse, he shelled Head off Nitish at a wide slip when the left-hander managed only a leading edge to a flick on 113.

Five-wicket haul for Bumrah

Smith, who too accelerated like Head after getting to his fifty, laid out ominous signs for the rest of his series with his 33rd century until Bumrah, with the second new ball, had him caught by Rohit to end an alliance of 241. One brought two, and three, with Mitchell Marsh falling cheaply and Head finally edging a thrash through to Pant to give the Indian ace his second five-fer in his series and his 12th overall.

At 327-6, Australia were ripe for the taking, but Alex Carey and skipper Pat Cummins counter-punched with a half-century stand, making the most of dropping Indian shoulders and drooping spirits to take their team to a strong position from where, weather permitting, they will make a concerted push for a 2-1 advantage.

Brief scores

Australia 405-7 (T Head 152, S Smith 101, A Carey 45*; J Bumrah 5-72) v India

Also Read: Steve Smith's quirky dressing room moment is the newest viral sensation; See pic

Lucky to survive Bumrah’s brilliant spells: Head

Travis Head is delighted to have notched up another hundred against India, but the Australian left-hander conceded that he was immensely fortunate to survive a fine spell from Jasprit Bumrah on the second of the third Test. Head’s 152 was his third hundred against India in his last six innings, firing the Aussies to a commanding 405-7 alongside centurion Steve Smith (101). “Jasprit comes on, I was a bit lucky with a few good spells. He goes for the base of the stumps early. I think it’s about reacting. He has a good bouncer. He’s got brilliant wicket-taking balls,” Head told the host broadcaster. “For me, it is about being positive against him. It doesn’t mean that I need to score runs against him, but more about being proactive with my forward defence,” he added.