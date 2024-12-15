Travis Head and Steve Smith milked 241 runs before Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Smith. This was the duo's second 200-plus run stand against the Indians. They are now just falling short of one partnership from equalling the record of Rick Ponting and Michael Clarke who have three 200-plus partnerships against India

Travis Head, Steve Smith (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Travis Head-Steve Smith register 2nd double century partnership against India, one away from equalling Ponting-Clarke's record x 00:00

The run stand between Travis Head and Steve Smith has proved to be trouble for Team India after a good start with the ball initially on Day 2 of the third Test match at the Gabba.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Australia were three down for 75 runs, Steve Smith slowly went on to build momentum and Travis Head continued his rich vein in form against India.

Travis Head and Steve Smith milked 241 runs before Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Smith. This was the duo's second 200-plus run stand against the Indians.

They are now just falling short of one partnership from equalling the record of Rick Ponting and Michael Clarke who have three 200-plus partnerships against India.

Also Read: This victory is for the junior express: Joginder Narwal dedicates Haryana Steelers win to Naveen Kumar

During the ICC World Test Championship final last year at The Oval in the UK, Smith and Head put together 285 after starting things off at 76/3.

The 386-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Ponting and Clarke against India during the fourth and final Test of 2011-12 BGT at Adelaide remains the highest partnership for any wicket in series' history. As a result of this partnership, both Ponting and Clarke scored double tons and helped their team win by 298 runs while defending 500 runs.

Head-Smith's 241-run partnership is the 12th-highest run stand in the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Also, this partnership helped Australia cross the 400-run mark. It is the first time in 11 Tests across three home series, that Australia has managed to post 400-plus total against India. The previous instance was 572/7 declared against India at Sydney back in 2015. Before this, Indian bowlers had dominated Australia and the highest Aussies could make was 369/10 during the fourth and final Test of the 2020-21 series at Brisbane, which India won to win the series.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to ball first. After a wicketless run on day one that lasted around 13 overs, India returned fresh on day two and removed Usman Khawaja (21 in 54 balls, with three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9) and Marnus Labuschagne (12) quickly to reduce Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run stand between Smith (101 in 190 balls, with 12 fours) and Head (152 in 160 balls, with 18 fours) proved to be a massive headache for India that left India without answers. After Bumrah (5/72) broke the partnership, there were some quick wickets, but Australia ended the day strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten.

(With ANI Inputs)