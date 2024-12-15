This victory is for the junior express: Joginder Narwal dedicates Haryana Steelers win to Naveen Kumar

Joginder emphasized their preparedness and motivation: "We came with a plan, and we played according to that plan. Our defence played exceptionally well, and we defeated the table-toppers"

In a heartwarming display of team spirit and celebration, the Dabang Delhi K.C. dedicated their recent victory over the Haryana Steelers to the captain and star player Naveen Kumar's newborn son. Head coach Joginder Narwal revealed the emotional backstory behind their win, highlighting how personal milestones can fuel athletic excellence.

"Yesterday we received very good news when we were together," Joginder shared. "Naveen was going to leave, but because of the unavailability of a flight and the match against Haryana Steelers, he said, 'No sir, I will play today, and then I will go.' When we got the news, he cut a cake. The entire team celebrated, and this victory is for our son, the junior express."

The match against the table-toppers was anything but easy. After a slow start, they picked up the pace led by Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar, as the team showcased remarkable resilience and strategic gameplay. Joginder emphasized their preparedness and motivation: "We came with a plan, and we played according to that plan. Our defence played exceptionally well, and we defeated the table-toppers."

"We knew every player's strength," Joginder added. "We slightly changed our plan, trying to focus more on defence. We were a bit behind at the start, but we know how to make a comeback." As Joginder pointed out, "Here, all teams are equal. Whether a team is on top of the table or at the bottom, every match is crucial."

The team's philosophy goes beyond just winning. "We came to play good Kabaddi," Joginder said. "We will play good Kabaddi, and we will accept whatever result comes."

With the playoffs edging closer and more matches to come, including an upcoming game against the Bengal Warriorz, the team remains focused and optimistic. Their recent win, dedicated to Naveen Kumar's newborn son, symbolizes the perfect blend of personal joy and professional achievement.

Preview for the matches on Monday

Dabang Delhi K.C. come into this crucial encounter looking to maintain their playoff hopes after their impressive win over the Haryana Steelers. Led by their experienced raiders and young and hungry defenders, they'll be desperate to secure a vital victory over the Bengal Warriorz. who have shown glimpses of brilliance but have struggled with consistency, making this match a potential turning point for both teams.

The match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan shapes up to be a high-stakes battle between two teams with top-class raiding units. Patna Pirates, with their legacy of multiple championships, bring a wealth of experience and a never-say-die attitude. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, returned to winnings ways in their last match, and a win will be imperative for the defending champions to make It to the playoffs.

