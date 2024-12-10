Ajay Thakur’s addition bodes well for the long-term vision of the team: Puneri Paltan CEO Kailash Kandpal

The timing of his return is particularly significant. With the team at a crucial juncture in the tournament, Thakur's expertise could be the catalyst they need. The defending champions have had a tough season, and are seventh on the points table having lost their last three matches on their home ground

Representational Image

In a heartwarming turn of events, Ajay Thakur has made a remarkable comeback to the Puneri Paltan, rejoining the team in the role of assistant coach. Thakur brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep emotional connection to the squad with whom he spent two seasons.

Speaking about his return, Thakur expressed his excitement by saying, “I feel really good because when I was playing, I was also part of this team. Now, in the third phase of my career, I've returned to the same team.”

Team CEO Kailash Kandpal highlighted the strategic thinking behind bringing Thakur on board. “We always believe in building our team for the long term. The management sees him not just as a coach, but as a guiding force who can provide invaluable insights to the current players,” he explained.

He represented the Puneri Paltan from season 3 and 4, playing 30 matches, scoring 115 Raid Points across both seasons. Ironically, he also made his debut as a coach against the Dabang Delhi K.C., the team with whom he won the PKL trophy in 2021, alongside their current head coach Joginder Narwal.

His return to the PKL mat was also lauded by Dabang Delhi K.C.’s head coach Joginder Narwal, who said, “Ajay is someone I've played with for many years, both in national and international tours and in Pro Kabaddi. We were even roommates when we were on the same team. He's not just an excellent kabaddi player, but also a great person. I'm very happy to see him return as an assistant coach, and he definitely has the capability to contribute to the team.”

