His stumps were uprooted twice by a net bowler called Nathan Branwell, who hails from Surrey, England

Nathan Branwell. Pic/Amit Shah

Listen to this article Young turk Branwell troubles Gill at Gabba nets x 00:00

India’s young batting star Shubman Gill won’t forget Friday’s nets session at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in a hurry.

ADVERTISEMENT

His stumps were uprooted twice by a net bowler called Nathan Branwell, who hails from Surrey, England.

Also Read: Indians must 'run' hard

Branwell earned the appreciation of India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel. “I am currently here to practise with the Queensland team. It’s the off-season in England, so this is a good city for advanced training. We train at the Gabba. Team India needed net bowlers, so Morne Morkel contacted me. He too played for Surrey,” said Branwell, who has played one first-class match and eight List A games for the county. The resident of South London was part of the England U-19 team too.

“It was enjoyable bowling to such a big batsman. I am learning many new things and I applied this in the nets against an international player. Shubman is a very smart batsman. He certainly looked a bit wobbly against my deliveries, but his confidence is remarkable. This was an excellent practice session for me, and I hope to play against him someday,” remarked Branwell.