Nitish Kumar Reddy breaks through with maiden Test century in Melbourne

Updated on: 28 December,2024 11:50 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Batting at number eight in an Indian line-up that has largely struggled for runs, Reddy has been a shining light in his debut series

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Pic: AFP)

Young Nitish Kumar Reddy led a day three rearguard on Saturday alongside Washington Sundar to complete his maiden Test century in 169 balls as India battled back to 350 for nine in the fourth Test against Australia.


In overcast conditions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Reddy posted a maiden Test half-century and was 85 not out before light rain caused tea to be called 15 minutes early. Sundar was equally defiant on 40 off 115 balls in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 105 to leave India still trailing by 148 runs.



The pair batted through the second session in largely untroubled fashion, passing the follow-on mark and seeing off the second new ball to frustrate the home side, who have been in the driving seat since posting 474 in their first innings. They held up Australia's push for a win that would put them 2-1 up going into the fifth and final Test in Sydney next week before Sundar eventually lost his wicket after reaching fifty off 162 balls.

Batting at number eight in an Indian line-up that has largely struggled for runs, Reddy has been a shining light in his debut series.

The 21-year-old's 264 runs have come at an average of 66, although he had fallen narrowly short of 50 on several occasions. He mixed resolute defence with some classical straight-bat stroke play in facing 119 balls, scoring eight fours and a six -- the eighth time he has cleared the ropes this series.

