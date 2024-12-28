Sachin Tendulkar’s spirit lives on in Nitish Kumar Reddy’s perfect straight drive at MCG: WATCH

Reddy posted a maiden Test half-century and was 85 not out before light rain caused tea to be called 15 minutes early

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Pic: Amit Shah)

Young all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar led a day three rearguard Saturday as India battled back to 326-7 in the fourth Test against Australia.

In overcast conditions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Reddy posted a maiden Test half-century and was 85 not out before light rain caused tea to be called 15 minutes early. Sundar was equally defiant on 40 off 115 balls in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 105 to leave India still trailing by 148 runs. The pair batted through the second session in largely untroubled fashion, passing the follow-on mark and seeing off the second new ball to frustrate the home side, who have been in the driving seat since posting 474 in their first innings.

They held up Australia's push for a win that would put them 2-1 up going into the fifth and final Test in Sydney next week.

Batting at number eight in an Indian line-up that has largely struggled for runs, Reddy has been a shining light in his debut series. The 21-year-old's 264 runs have come at an average of 66, although he had fallen narrowly short of 50 on several occasions. He mixed resolute defence with some classical straight-bat stroke play in facing 119 balls, scoring eight fours and a six -- the eighth time he has cleared the ropes this series.

Among his many impressive strokes, one particular shot stood out—a flawless straight drive that drew comparisons to Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. In the 89th over of India’s innings, Scott Boland delivered a full ball outside the off stump at 130.7 km/h. Reddy leaned into the ball with elegance, executing a perfect straight drive that sent it racing to the boundary.

With the full face of the bat meeting the ball sweetly, it was a shot so precise that there was no chance for Boland to intercept it in his follow-through. The fielders didn't even bother to chase the ball, as it was dispatched with such impeccable timing and precision—straight as an arrow.

The shot was a thing of beauty, and the crowd, along with Boland, could only stand in admiration of Reddy’s class. It was a boundary that will undoubtedly be remembered for its sheer perfection.