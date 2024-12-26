Konstas, who was batting on 27 at the time, went on to hit Jasprit Bumrah for two boundaries and a six in the next over

Australia's Sam Konstas (L) chats with India's Virat Kohli (R) on day one of the fourth Test (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'Was doing my gloves, then...': Konstas reveals what happened during Kohli shoulder-bump incident x 00:00

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and Australian youngster Sam Konstas were on Thursday involved in a physical altercation as tempers flared on the first day of the fourth Test here but the 19-year-old home debutant played down the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brief showdown took place after the completion of the 10th over of the Australian innings when the players were crossing over. Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch.

Kohli and Konstas come together and make contact 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/adb09clEqd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

Both players quickly turned around to glance at each other and engage in a heated exchange of words with Konstas' teammate Usman Khawaja stepping in to separate them. The on-field umpires also had a word with the two.

"I think the emotions got to both of us," Konstas later told 'Channel 7'.

"I didn't quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket," he added.

Konstas, who was batting on 27 at the time, went on to hit Jasprit Bumrah for two boundaries and a six in the next over.

The teenager scored a stunning fifty on debut before Ravindra Jadeja trapped him leg before wicket.

Konstas might have dismissed it as routine but former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting blamed Kohli for instigating the exchange. He went to the extent of saying that Kohli could face disciplinary action for it.

"Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever," Ponting said on Channel 7 while watching the replay of the incident.

"I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage.

"It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, wouldn't even know anyone is in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer," Ponting added.

(With inputs from agencies)