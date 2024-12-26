Breaking News
Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Was doing my gloves then Konstas reveals what happened during Kohli shoulder bump incident

'Was doing my gloves, then...': Konstas reveals what happened during Kohli shoulder-bump incident

Updated on: 26 December,2024 12:06 PM IST  |  Melbourne
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Konstas, who was batting on 27 at the time, went on to hit Jasprit Bumrah for two boundaries and a six in the next over

'Was doing my gloves, then...': Konstas reveals what happened during Kohli shoulder-bump incident

Australia's Sam Konstas (L) chats with India's Virat Kohli (R) on day one of the fourth Test (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
'Was doing my gloves, then...': Konstas reveals what happened during Kohli shoulder-bump incident
x
00:00

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and Australian youngster Sam Konstas were on Thursday involved in a physical altercation as tempers flared on the first day of the fourth Test here but the 19-year-old home debutant played down the incident.


The brief showdown took place after the completion of the 10th over of the Australian innings when the players were crossing over. Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch.



Both players quickly turned around to glance at each other and engage in a heated exchange of words with Konstas' teammate Usman Khawaja stepping in to separate them. The on-field umpires also had a word with the two.

"I think the emotions got to both of us," Konstas later told 'Channel 7'.

"I didn't quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket," he added.

Konstas, who was batting on 27 at the time, went on to hit Jasprit Bumrah for two boundaries and a six in the next over.

The teenager scored a stunning fifty on debut before Ravindra Jadeja trapped him leg before wicket.

Konstas might have dismissed it as routine but former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting blamed Kohli for instigating the exchange. He went to the extent of saying that Kohli could face disciplinary action for it.

"Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever," Ponting said on Channel 7 while watching the replay of the incident.

"I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage.

"It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, wouldn't even know anyone is in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer," Ponting added.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK