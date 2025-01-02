'Don't need to comment on any reports': Gambhir on leaked dressing room conversations

In a press conference, Gambhir dismissed reports suggesting unrest following India’s heavy defeat to Australia by 184 runs in the Boxing Day Test

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, on Thursday addressed the controversy surrounding the leaked dressing room conversations during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, emphasising the importance of 'honesty' and maintaining confidentiality within the team.

In a press conference, Gambhir dismissed reports suggesting unrest following India’s heavy defeat to Australia by 184 runs in the Boxing Day Test. "Everything is fine," he reassured. "We are going to have a look at the wicket and announce the playing XI tomorrow."

Earlier reports had claimed that Gambhir delivered a stern address to the team post-defeat, allegedly criticising players for prioritising their 'natural game' instead of adjusting to the match conditions. However, he played down the incident, stating, "Those are just reports, not the truth. I don't need to comment on any reports. Honesty is important; we want to go on and achieve some great things."

The coach also reaffirmed the importance of unity within the squad, saying, "Team first. It's a team game, and everyone understands this. Debates between a player and a coach should stay between them. Any conversations in the dressing room should stay in the dressing room."

The controversy erupted after a report from The Indian Express detailed Gambhir’s frustration during the post-match team meeting, where he reportedly warned players unwilling to follow his strategies that they would face exclusion.

Former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Sreevats Goswami have criticised the breach of confidentiality, with Pathan commenting, "What happens in the dressing room should stay in the dressing room." Goswami added, "This is not on. Dressing room leaks harm the sanctity of the team environment."

Gambhir, who assumed the role of head coach in July, acknowledged in the reported post-match meeting that he had granted players more freedom over the past six months but hinted at a more stringent approach moving forward.

With the final Test in Sydney approaching, Gambhir’s comments reflect a renewed emphasis on discipline and unity, as India seeks to put the controversy behind them and focus on finishing the series on a strong note.