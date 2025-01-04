Rishabh Pant fires with a blistering 29-ball fifty, second fastest by an Indian

Pant, renowned for his aggressive and fearless style of play, reached the half-century mark in a mere 29 balls, shattering previous records

Rishabh Pant (Pic: AFP)

Rishabh Pant achieved a remarkable feat during the ongoing fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, as he scored the second-fastest Test fifty by an Indian cricketer.

Pant, renowned for his aggressive and fearless style of play, reached the half-century mark in a mere 29 balls, shattering previous records. His blazing knock included six boundaries and three sixes, underlining his ability to dominate from the word go. Pant's swift half-century placed him just a ball shy of breaking his record, having previously achieved the fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket—a 28-ball effort against Sri Lanka in 2022.

The wicketkeeper-batter's lightning-quick fifty came after he had made a strong start, having already hit a six off Scott Boland's very first delivery.

Pant’s aggressive intent was clear from the outset, and though he was on the verge of setting the record for the fastest Test fifty by an Indian when he was at 47 off just 23 balls, it took him an additional six deliveries to complete the remaining three runs. Nevertheless, his knock was an exhilarating display of power hitting, cementing his place among the fastest Indian batters in Test history.

This half-century wasn’t just the second fastest for India, it was also the fastest fifty ever scored by a visiting batter in Australia.

Pant’s blistering innings bettered the previous record, which was held by England’s John Brown (1895) and Roy Fredericks of the West Indies (1975), both of whom had reached their fifties in 33 balls. Pant’s achievement thus set a new benchmark for visiting batters in Australia, with his 29-ball fifty setting the bar incredibly high.

The wicketkeeper-batter began his innings in audacious fashion, smashing a six off the very first ball he faced from Scott Boland. He didn’t look back from there, continuing to play with relentless attacking intent.

Pant’s latest feat also positions him as the holder of the top two fastest Test fifties by an Indian. His previous record, a blistering 28-ball half-century against Sri Lanka in 2022, still stands as the quickest Test fifty by an Indian.

Fastest Test fifties by Indians

Rishabh Pant – 28 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2022 Rishabh Pant – 29 balls vs Australia, 2025 Kapil Dev – 30 balls vs Pakistan, 1982 Shardul Thakur – 31 balls vs England, 2021 Yashasvi Jaiswal – 31 balls vs Bangladesh, 2024