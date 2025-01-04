Watch: Rishabh Pant powers India’s second innings with a first-ball six

It marked the seventh instance of an Indian batsman hitting a six off the first ball of their innings in Test cricket

Rishabh Pant made an emphatic statement upon his arrival at the crease in the second innings of the ongoing fifth Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Coming in at No. 5, the 27-year-old left-handed wicketkeeper-batter wasted no time, smashing the very first ball he faced from Scott Boland for a towering six down the ground. This stunning stroke not only announced his presence but also became an instant sensation on social media, with the video of Pant’s first-ball six quickly going viral. It marked the seventh instance of an Indian batsman hitting a six off the first ball of their innings in Test cricket, and it was only the second time this feat had been achieved in an away Test.

Known for his ability to turn games on their head, Pant's intent was clear from the outset. His confidence, despite a somewhat underwhelming series with the bat, suggested that he was determined to end the tour on a high.

Having scored just 40 runs from 98 balls in India's first innings, Pant had yet to deliver the kind of impact that has made him one of the most exciting players in modern-day Test cricket. However, with this new innings, he had a chance to make amends and help India post a formidable total, one that could challenge Australia in the fourth innings of the match.

Pant's arrival at the crease came at a pivotal moment. Virat Kohli, India’s stalwart, had just been dismissed for a paltry six runs by Boland, on the first ball of the 14th over. Kohli, who has had a torrid time in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, had once again fallen to an off-stump delivery.

For the eighth time in the series, Kohli had gone fishing outside the off-stump and played an uncharacteristic shot, offering up his wicket. This dismissal summed up Kohli’s frustrations during this series, as he has struggled to convert starts into substantial scores. Despite being one of the best Test players in the world, Kohli has managed to score only 190 runs across five matches in the ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.