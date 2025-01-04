A former Australian cricketer revealed that Bumrah wasn’t looking entirely fit before India took the field on the second day of the Test

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah appeared to be carrying an injury on day two of the fifth and final Test against Australia, raising concerns among fans and pundits alike.

The Indian fast bowler, who has been a key figure for India throughout the series, was seen leaving the field on multiple occasions on Saturday. He bowled only one over after lunch before heading back to the dressing room for treatment, leading to speculation about his fitness.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the nature of his injury, a former Australian cricketer revealed that Bumrah wasn’t looking entirely fit before India took the field on the second day of the Test. According to reports, the medical team has taken Bumrah for scans to assess the extent of the injury.

Bumrah’s workload during this five-match Test series has been substantial, as he has been called upon frequently to lead India’s pace attack. With several other bowlers struggling to find their rhythm and take wickets, captain Rohit Sharma, who himself was dealing with form issues, turned to Bumrah to spearhead the attack.

The responsibility on Bumrah was further amplified when Rohit opted out of the Test, leaving the pacer to lead the Indian team for the second time in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He had previously captained India in the series opener, where he led the team to a dominant 295-run victory.

Having scalped 32 wickets in the series so far, Bumrah would surpass Harbhajan Singh’s record for the most wickets in a bilateral Test series between India and Australia with just one more wicket to go.

However, his recent injury concerns highlight the toll the series has taken on him. Bumrah had previously suffered a career-threatening back injury, which led to a long hiatus from international cricket. He underwent surgery and then embarked on a lengthy rehabilitation process before being declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Given his history with injuries, any signs of physical strain are particularly worrying for both Bumrah and the Indian team, especially with the crucial series on the line.