Captain Rohit Sharma during India’s nets session in Sydney yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

India started 2024 with a stunning two-day victory over South Africa in Cape Town to square a two-Test series 1-1. They will have to reprise those heroics over the next five days at the Sydney Cricket Ground if they are to finish with honours even in the five-Test showdown against Australia and extend their lease over the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The odds seem stacked heavily against the visiting side, which has steadily gone downhill since its exceptional 295-run win in Perth at the start of the series. The top-order batting has been a particular letdown with India’s two most experienced batters in the middle of an extended trough. To make matters more complicated, head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to confirm if skipper Rohit Sharma will play the fifth Test starting on Friday, his throwaway line revolving around seeing the pitch in the morning and then deciding the playing XI triggering speculation of all kinds.

Rohit hasn’t been in great form in recent times and has just 31 runs in five innings this series, but he is still the captain of the Test team. If he does indeed not play in Sydney, the issue ought to have been handled with greater sensitivity, considering it involves one of the modern greats of Indian cricket.

Injured Akash Deep ruled out

As it is, India will be without impressive paceman Akash Deep, ruled out with back spasms. Deep had only five wickets to show for his toils in the two previous Tests, unflattering returns for someone who bowled outstandingly well, beat the bat numerous times and saw catches put down off his bowling. It remains to be seen if, in his absence, India bring back Harshit Rana, whom Deep replaced in Brisbane, or go to Prasidh Krishna, who played the last of his two Tests in the aforementioned Cape Town game.

Irrespective of the personnel they put out, India will need to lift their game a few notches from their display in Melbourne if they are to stop a rampaging Australian juggernaut. Regrouping after the unexpected Perth debacle, Australia have made light of missing Josh Hazlewood in two of the last three Tests, Scott Boland proving an adequate replacement. The return to century-making ways of former captain Steve Smith has been timely, while Sam Konstas’ debut at the MCG and his unfettered assault on Jasprit Bumrah, who will lead the side if Rohit doesn’t play, has lifted expectation levels to new heights.

Australia have made one change, leaving out Mitchell Marsh and handing a debut to Tasmania all-rounder Beau Webster, a like-for-like replacement who had a good outing for Australia ‘A’ against India ‘A’ not so long back. Webster, who turned 31 last month, averages in the 37s with both the bat and the ball after 93 first-class games and even though he might only be warming the bench until Cameron Green is ready for action, he will look to make the kind of impact the 19-year-old Konstas did in his first appearance in Melbourne.

Australia just one win away

Australia need just one win from their three remaining Tests — they travel to Sri Lanka to play two matches in Galle later this month — to set up a date with South Africa in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord’s in June. India’s route to the final is a lot more complicated and the only thing in their hands is victory in their final group fixture. Do they have it in them to pull that off?