As the 3-1 scoreline in favour of the hosts does not do justice to how competitive the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was, here are some heated on-field moments to prove that both teams did not give an inch

Mohammed Siraj gestures to Australia’s Travis Head on Day Two of the Adelaide Test last month. Pics/Getty Images, AFP

Mohd Siraj’s hot-Head

The Indian bowlers threw everything at Travis Head, but couldn’t stop him from scoring a sparkling 140 in Adelaide. Finally, when Mohammed Siraj got him out, he gave the Australian an aggressive send-off, to which Head replied back fiercely before walking off. Head later told reporters that he just said ‘well bowled’ to Siraj, but the Indian said there was much more to it.

Sketchy Snicko call hurts Rahul in Perth



India’s KL Rahul is caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off pacer Mitchell Starc at Perth in November

On a green Perth pitch, the only batter who seemed assured was KL Rahul. But just as he looked set to get to his half-century, he was adjudged caught behind. While there was no deflection visible from the front-on angle, the Snickometer showed a spike despite there being a clear gap between bat and ball. With no other angle available, the third umpire overturned the on-field umpire’s not out call. A visibly upset Rahul, while walking gestured that the Snicko was because the bat hit his pad.

Kohli’s shoulder push leaves a bad taste



Virat Kohli chats with Sam Konstas (centre) at MCG

Australia’s 19-year-old debutant opener Sam Konstas went after India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from the get-go with some audacious shots at the MCG, including a couple of scoops. Consequently, Bumrah conceded 38 runs in his first six overs. During one of the over changes Virat Kohli walked up to Konstas and shoulder charged him. Kohli got away for his ugly act with a mere 20 per cent match fee penalty.

No glove lost here as Washington sent back



A dejected Washington Sundar walks back after being dismissed by Pat Cummins in Sydney

Washington Sundar was at the receiving end of a Snicko error this time at Sydney. He tried to heave away a delivery from Pat Cummins down the leg side and missed, but wicketkeeper Alex Carey claimed there was an edge. DRS was taken and though the front-on vision showed no deflection, the Snicko showed a spike when the ball was next to the glove. The third umpire felt it was enough evidence to overturn the on-field umpire’s decision. Sundar was livid as he walked back almost grudgingly.

Nothing on Snicko, yet Jaiswal given out



A screengrab of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal shows no spike on the Snickometer as the ball passes his bat during the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

India were batting on the final day to save the MCG Test and while they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Yashasvi Jaiswal was defiant at one end, bravely carrying on the fight. However, he ran out of patience on one of the deliveries from Pat Cummins in the third session and tried to a short-pitched one. The Australians were convinced Jaiswal had edged it behind to Alex Carey but the on-field umpire thought otherwise. A DRS call showed nothing on the Snicko, but third umpire felt there was enough evidence of a deflection in the front-on view and adjudged Jaiswal out. Jaiswal was not happy as he walked back to the pavilion and former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his displeasure at the decision.

Upset Bumrah lets Konstas have it



Umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat intervenes after Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Sam Konstas get involved in a heated argument at the SCG

Konstas, who had already gotten under the skin of the Indians with his aggressive Test debut at MCG, crossed a line when he got into an altercation with Bumrah at Sydney. Bumrah, who was rushing in to bowl his over with just two minutes remaining for the end of play on Day One, was upset that Australia Open Usman Khawaja was taking his time to get ready. Bumrah had some words for Khawaja to which Konstas replied from the non-striker’s end, leading to a heated exchange between the duo that required the umpire’s intervention. Bumrah had the last laugh as he dismissed Khawaja off the final ball of the day as the Indian fielders almost swarmed Konstas in celebration.