IND vs AUS highlights: India defeat Australia by 24 runs to qualify for the World Cup semis

Mitchell Marsh, Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri and toss representative (Pic: X/@BCCI)

The T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs AUS match is underway at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. Ahead of the IND vs AUS clash, the "Men in Yellow" captain Mitchell Marsh said, "It’s a big game, it will be against India, obviously, and it’s a must-win game. If you look back at the short history of this team, I know for a fact that it brings out the best in our guys. So, the boys will certainly be up and about for it."

IND vs AUS head-to-head: In the 31 T20I meetings, Team India has the upper hand as the side has registered 19 wins over the Aussies. On the other hand, Australia have won 11 matches.

IND vs AUS live updates: Full Squads

IND vs AUS live updates: Probable XI

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Probable XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

IND vs AUS live updates: Confirmed playing XI

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc.

IND vs AUS live updates: Toss update

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. Australia's spinner Ashton Agar has made way for lead pacer Mitchell Starc.

IND vs AUS live updates:

11:53 PM: 181/7 (20 Overs)

India have completed their revenge of the World Cup final loss from last year and now Afghanistan need to win tomorrow's game against Bangladesh to qualify for the semifinals.

11:27 PM: 153/6 (17.1 Overs)

Matthew Wade 1 (2) gets caught by Kuldeep Yadav bowled by Arshdeep Singh. India are on a roll as their bowlers have come to life in the end-overs in the chase.

11:12 PM: 135/3 (14 Overs)

Glenn Maxwell departs as Kuldeep Yadav gets his second wicket of the game. Australia still have the danger-man Travis Head in the middle which is keeping the Indian fans on the edges of their seats.

10:57 PM: 125/2 (12)

Head reaches his fifty in just 24 deliveries, achieving the milestone with a boundary and then another to push his score to 54. Hardik Pandya concedes 12 runs in the third over. Australia now require 107 runs from 60 deliveries.

10:48 PM: 83/1 (8 Overs)

Australia are on the counter-attack at the moment with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav attack the stumps for India right now.

10:39 PM: 67/1 (6.2 Overs)

Powerplay has been finished and Australia have got 65 runs from the first six. Head and Marsh in the middle with a staggering partnership so far.

10:20 PM: 36/1 (4 Overs)

Pressure is coming back on India after dropping a few catches of Australia captain Mitchell Marsh. Bumrah taken for 14 runs from that over by Head and Marsh.

9:59 PM: 6/0 (0.5 Over)

David Warner and Travis Head begin chase of 206 runs against India. Arshdeep Singh with the new ball looking for wickets.

9:48 PM: 205/5 (20)

Captain Sharma's fiery 92 helps India post highest runs against Australia in T20 World Cup history. Australia will require 206 runs to win tonight.

9:37 PM: 171/4 (17 Overs)

India are on top at the moment, they have got in-form Pandya and Dube in the middle. Zampa finishes his spell without a single wicket in this contest.

9:26 PM: 160/4 (14.4 Overs)

Suryakumar Yadav 31 (19) gets caught by Wade bowled by Starc. Australia break the dangerous partnership between Dube and SKY.

9:12 PM: 127/3 (11.2 Overs)

Big wicket and a much-needed one for Australia as captain Sharma departs, Mitchell Starc gets the wicket of the Indian skipper on 92.

9:04 PM: 123/2 (11)

Suryakumar Yadav strides confidently onto the field, presenting a new challenge for Marsh. With Rohit Sharma's dominant form, Australia faces the daunting prospect that if Suryakumar joins the attack, India could set a formidable total. Australia now requires an extraordinary effort, perhaps an innings of epic proportions, to successfully chase down the target.

8: 52 PM: IND: 93/2 (8)



Rohit continues to strike the ball out of the boundary line. Rishabh Pant departs after scoring 15 runs, Team India reaches 93 runs after the completion of 8 overs.

8: 42 PM: IND: 60/1 (6)



Rohit brings up his half-century in just 19 deliveries. Team India reaches a score of 60 runs after the completion of the first powerplay.

8: 25 PM: Rain interrupts the play. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant are still unbeaten on 41 and 1 runs, respectively.

8: 22 PM: IND: 37/1 (4)



Rohit Sharma continues his aggressive approach despite losing the early wicket of Kohli. Pant on the other hand continues to rotate the strike.



8: 10 PM: IND: 6/1 (2)



Josh Hazlewood is keeping things tight for India from the other end. Virat Kohli departs on a duck in Hazlewood's over.



8: 04 PM: IND: 5/0 (1)



Indian skipper Rohit Sharma finds a boundary in Mitchell Starc's first over. Team India reaches 5 runs in one over.