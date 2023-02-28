Ind vs Aus Test Series: KS is no Pant, but Bharat need him!

Andhra stumper may not have Rishabh’s flair, but he has proved to be quite effective, both behind the stumps and with bat as seen in his 23* at New Delhi

India’s wicketkeeper KS Bharat celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia’s Travis Head off R Ashwin during Day Three of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi recently. Pic/PTI

Until the beginning of February, KS Bharat had played 86 first-class matches and more than 130 representative white-ball fixtures, but an international cap had remained elusive. Rishabh Pant’s unfortunate road accident towards the end of December opened a door, and the 29-year-old wicketkeeper-bat has made the most of his chances with tidy performances on tricky tracks while standing up to two of India’s best spinners of all time during the first two Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Impressive first-class record

With 300 catches and 36 stumpings at the first-class level, Bharat already boasts an impressive record, but when you throw in 4,744 runs at 37.65, the contours of a solid package take shape. Strong in the basics in front of and behind the stumps, the Andhra man showcased his immense skills in Nagpur and New Delhi with big gloves and bat.

On Monday at the Holkar Stadium, which will host the third Test from Wednesday, Bharat was a picture of composed confidence in his first media interaction as an India international. He was quick to remember Pant—‘All our prayers are with him’—as he reflected on the turn of events that eventually brought him a Test cap.

“As a player, you always want to play and you always expect the opportunity is going to come to your door some day or the other,” Bharat said. “If you look at Indian cricket, whoever is given the opportunity looks to perform and fill up the shoes. I have always prepared myself for any opportunity. We had been practising throughout India A and even domestic; you want to be there, you want to play for the country. That is the biggest motivation for any player. When opportunity comes, you have to be ready to grab it.”

Because he has spent so much time playing at a level just below Test cricket, Bharat has remained unfazed by the challenge of keeping to R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Also Read: KS Bharat: It’s a very proud moment, lots of emotions

‘Enjoy keeping to spin duo’

“I am enjoying myself, like everybody else,” he smiled. “They are definitely top-class spinners, it’s not easy keeping to them but it’s not difficult either. All this while, playing domestic and keeping for about 10-12 years, you enjoy the job as well as you mature keeping to the best spinners. You have to keep thinking that every ball is going to come your way. No ball is easy or difficult if you are in the game.”

Bharat made a sparkling unbeaten 23 during India’s modest chase in the second Test, an innings that exhibited his quality as he unleashed glorious drives through the covers. “My mindset was to keep it simple, back my defence. The wickets are not unplayable. If you apply yourself, if you back your defence, there is definitely scope for batsmen to score.” A message for Australia’s batsmen there?