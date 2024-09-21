Breaking News
IND vs BAN 1st Test Bangladesh 158 for 4 in chase of 515 as bad light stops play

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh 158 for 4 in chase of 515 as bad light stops play

21 September,2024
mid-day online correspondent

Ashwin continued his dream form following up on first innings hundred with figures of 3 for 63 while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten on 51

Rishabh Pant (R) plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Liton Das watches during the third day of the first Test (Pic: AFP)

Bangladesh were reeling on 158 for 4 in their mammoth chase of 515 when bad light stopped play on day three of the IND vs BAN 1st Test on Saturday.


India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on twin hundreds from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) with an overall lead of 514.



In reply, Ravichandran Ashwin continued his dream form following up on first innings hundred with figures of 3 for 63 while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten on 51.


Also Read: Ticket prices to remain same for upcoming India vs New Zealand in Mumbai

Brief Scores: India 376 and 287/4 in 64 overs (Shubman Gill 119 not out, Rishabh Pant 109).

Bangladesh 149 and 158/4 in 37.2 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 51 batting, Shadman Islam 35, Zakir Hasan 33; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/63). 

More updates to follow...

