Updated on: 20 September,2024 03:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Earlier in the IND vs BAN 1st Test, India resumed the day on 339/6 and lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs to be bowled out for 376 in 91.2 overs. Despite poor performance by Bangladesh in their first innings, Shakib Al Hasan scored 32 runs while Mehidy Hasan Miraz accumulated 27 runs

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: File Pic)

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh all out for 149 in first innings, trail India by 227 runs
Bangladesh were bowled out for 149 runs on Day 2 of the IND vs BAN 1st Test. With this, they trailed Team India by 227 runs.


In reply to Team India's 376 runs, the visitors collapsed in just 47.1 overs and were shot out in the post-tea session, as they struggled big time against the home side's bowlers.



Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets for 50 runs, followed by Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja who registered two wickets each to their names.


Despite poor performance by Bangladesh in their first innings, Shakib Al Hasan scored 32 runs while Mehidy Hasan Miraz accumulated 27 runs.

Earlier in the IND vs BAN 1st Test, India resumed the day on 339/6 and lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs to be bowled out for 376 in 91.2 overs.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud completed his five-wicket haul (5/83) while Taskin Ahmed chipped in with three scalps. In the first innings of the IND vs BAN 1st Test, India's Ravichandran Ashwin smashed a crucial century who was shoulder with Ravindra Jadeja. Facing 133 deliveries Ashwin scored 113 runs including 11 fours and 2 sixes. On the other hand, Jadeja returned to the pavilion with the score of 86 runs after 124 runs which was laced with 10 fours and 2 sixes. Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal too played a stunning knock of 58 runs which included 9 fours.

Brief Scores:
India: 376 in 91.2 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 113, Ravindra Jadeja 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 56; Hasan Mahmud 5/83, Taskin Ahmed 3/55) vs Bangladesh: 149 in 47.1 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 32; Jasprit Bumrah 4/50, Akash Deep 2/19, Ravindra Jadeja 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).

(With PTI Inputs)

 

